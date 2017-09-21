Gary Neville predicts the title will return to Manchester United or Manchester City this season

Gary Neville believes one of Manchester United and Manchester City will win the title this season: Getty

Gary Neville is confident that the Premier League title will make its way back to Manchester in May, after impressive starts to the new season by both of the city’s clubs.

Manchester United and Manchester City are level on points, goal difference and goals scored at the top of the table, meaning only alphabetical order separates the historic rivals after five games of the new campaign.

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola experienced underwhelming first years at United and City respectively but Neville believes both sides have progressed since the end of last season and expects them to vye for honours this term.

“When Jose and Pep came 12 months' ago it felt to me like these two clubs would dominate in the next few years,” he told The Independent at the launch of UA92, the Class of 92’s new foray into higher education.

“Last year, they both fell below a standard that you would accept. Both needed to do better. This year, the very early signs are that they look a lot better.

“City are fantastic going forward, they look breathtaking. United look strong and powerful, efficient, and they look like they have the qualities to last the season with the strength of that spine. It's set up perfectly, in the sense that there are contrasting styles as well.”



Neither the red nor the blue half of Manchester has won the Premier League since 2013, when Sir Alex Ferguson lifted his 13th and final top-flight title before retiring after 27 years at the Old Trafford helm.

Neville believes Manchester's fallow period will end in May, but is not yet sure whether it will be Mourinho or Guardiola who is celebrating.

“I do think the league will end up in Manchester. I said it last season, by the way, and I was wrong. Pep and Jose you just think automatically that they win.

“This year, I think they'll get it right between them. One of them will win the Premier League and it'll be a nightmare for the other, whoever wins.”