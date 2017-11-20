Geoffrey Boycott's top 40 Ashes cricketers ever: part one

I have been watching and playing Ashes cricket for 53 years and here I have selected the 40 players I think have had the greatest impact. I have picked some players on consistency of performance over a period of time but mainly they are cricketers whose performances captured the imagination of the public and helped their team win a Test match or save one.

Here are the first 30 – in no particular order.

John Edrich: England

Tests: 32

Runs: 2,644





He had a good technique but the best thing about him was his temperament. In big matches he could play and miss but then put it out of his mind and focus on the next ball. It is a great ability to be able to do that. He was quiet, undemonstrative but always did the business. A fantastic partner for me.

Greg Chappell: Australia

Tests: 35

Runs: 2,619

Wickets: 13







He is the best Australian batsman in my 50 years. Tall, upright played very straight and orthodox but able to get on top of the short ball. Greg could play front foot, back foot with a wide range of shots. As a young man he came to England to play at Somerset and struggled in our climate against the moving ball. But he learned from that and blossomed into a fantastic player.

David Gower: England

Tests: 42

Runs: 3,269





He could excite and infuriate you but was blessed with superb timing. A gift from God, really. In full flow he was an absolute delight to watch and could take the game away from the opposition. He would cut them up like a rapier, slicing the ball into the gaps with ease. When it was his day every type of bowling seemed to come and disappear easily. When he got out cheaply you were cross that that your day had been spoiled.

Matthew Hayden: Australia

Tests: 20

Runs: 1,461





Now there was a player. He found Test match cricket hard at first and had to go away and work at his batting but when he came back he was unbelievable. A strong powerful striker of the ball, he was a bully up front against the new ball. That is rare to see. Tall man, made a big stride forward and tried to knock bowlers off their line. He was very successful at it and loved telling them what he was going to do as he became cocky and confident with success.

Basil D'Oliveira: England

Tests: 13

Runs: 865

Wickets: 14







He had the best temperament I have ever seen from a middle order batsman. He could sit waiting for hours to bat but not allow the pressure get to him. He was cool, very calm and very much at ease. He played the most pressurised innings of all time in the 1968 Ashes Oval Test. Drafted in for one game, it was his only chance to score a hundred and earn a place on the tour to South Africa. He knew what it would mean to his community in South Africa to play there for England. He went out and scored 158 and changed the course of South African cricket, making a great stand against Apartheid. The rest is history.

Mark Waugh: Australia

Tests: 29

Runs: 2,204

Wickets: 14







Chalk and cheese compared to his brother, Steven. Mark made batting look easy with a full flow of the bat as if he was playing a club match. Every time I saw him bat it looked as if he was born to be at the crease. He was an Australian David Gower. He batted beautifully in an eyecatching way right from the word go whether catching at second slip or batting. Nothing seemed difficult. You were always surprised when he got out because he seemed so in control.

Colin Cowdrey: England

Tests: 43

Runs: 2,433





Blessed with a superb technique, and he always had plenty of time to play the ball. Time is the hallmark of all great batsman. He floated through cricket with sublime ability. Sometimes you wondered whether his focus was fully on the game. He had a big social life and I don’t mean drinking. He knew so many people and was well connected outside cricket and that seemed to take up his time, but when he focused on the game he was a wonderful batsman. Pace or spin - nothing flustered him.

Jeff Thomson: Australia

Tests: 21

Runs: 295

Wickets: 100







I know he only had a short career but he was like a bolt of lightning and captured the imagination. His catapult action with his right hand hidden behind his back just before delivery gave him amazing pace and bounce. He could do more psychological damage to the opposition players in the dressing room when they were watching him before they got to the middle than probably anybody I have ever known. The ball rose up steeply and quick like a bloody snake about to bite you.

Ken Barrington: England

Tests: 23

Runs: 2,111

Wickets: 4







Determination. Concentration. Mentally strong and a strong will to succeed. As Wally Grout said in the 1960s "when Ken Barrington walked out to bat for England you felt he walked out with a Union flag on his back.” Sheer bloody mindedness coursed through Ken’s veins.

Terry Alderman: Australia

Tests: 17

Runs: 76

Wickets: 100







A superb 'English-type' bowler. When he came with the Aussies in 1981 we had never heard of him. We had some difficult pitches to play on and he was a superb medium-fast bowler, who was difficult to face. He swung it out, nipped it back and had wonderful control, not that different from Jimmy Anderson. He gave you nothing much to hit. He could bowl long spells and was a perfect foil for a fast bowler at the other. Bowled well, too, on hard Australian pitches because he had accuracy and control.

Chris Broad: England

Tests: 8

Runs: 708





He did not play a lot of Tests but his record against Australia was exceptional. He scored four hundreds in succession dominating the winning tour in 1986-87 and then went back to Australia in 1988 for the Bicentenary Test and scored another century. He knew his areas of strength and stuck to them, which makes for a very strong mind.

Bill Lawry: Australia

Tests: 29

Runs: 2,233

Wickets: 0







Simpson’s opening partner in many Test matches. They were a good foil for each other with opposite styles. Bowling to Bill was like bowling at a brick wall. He got forward with his nose over the ball and defended brilliantly. He loved batting for long periods and enjoyed staying in and wearing the bowlers down. He loved fast bowlers getting frustrated and bouncing him because he was a great puller and hooker.

Alastair Cook: England

Tests: 30

Runs: 2,117





He is about patience, concentration and a strong mind. Alastair can bat for long periods and knows his own game. It is so important for opening batsmen to know where they can score and where they are vulnerable. He has been successful because he has kept it simple. Nothing wrong with that. Not everybody can be expansive against the new ball.

Mitchell Johnson: Australia

Tests: 19

Runs: 533

Wickets: 87







I always say to people fast bowlers win Test matches most of the time. Larwood,Tyson Lillee, Truman Lindwall, Miller and Johnson - they all won Ashes series. When Mitchell clicked on the last Ashes tour it was mesmerising watching the way the ball whistled through at pace. Great drama. Great theatre He did not do much with the ball because he didn’t have to. It was pace, searing pace, and the angle of left arm over which was hard for the England batsmen. It was so menacing and he put the fear of God into some of them and nobody played him well.

John Snow: England

Tests: 20

Runs: 392

Wickets: 83







John’s greatest strength was he could move the ball off the seam in and out but his nip back balls were the most disconcerting. He could get them to rear from just short of a length. The difficulty he created for the Aussies was he bowled into the ribs and heart which are very difficult to play unless you have a good technique. Ray Illingworth was smart enough to have a short leg and leg gully giving Aussie batsmen nowhere to go. He was accused of being lazy, which was unfair. He just could not always get up for the lesser games, but he was up for the big ones. A wonderful, memorable bowler.

Graham McKenzie: Australia

Tests: 25

Runs: 252

Wickets: 96







Played all through the 1960s as a lone quick bowler when Australia were short of anything special. They had a normal supply of medium-fast seamers but nobody of any great stature. He was tall, big-shouldered with a magnificent physique. He had a long, wide action and the difficult part was he would bowl three or four balls an over at lively fast medium but when his action clicked his other two or three would be very rapid. This was disconcerting for the batsman.

Bob Willis: England

Tests: 35

Runs: 383

Wickets: 128







Made himself into a fine fast bowler from being a young tearaway in 1970-71. He came on that tour as an injury replacement and had boundless enthusiasm and energy. He was quick and raw but matured into a dangerous fast bowler who was very accurate around off stump, mainly moving the ball in but could make it hold its line a bit too. A tall man who could get awkward bounce. A strong mindset and a big heart. He was always up for the challenge whatever the match. A big player very competitive.

Adam Gilchrist:Australia

Tests: 20

Runs: 1,083





When he came on the scene his wicket-keeping was good but all we noticed was his spectacular batting. If he came in against the old ball ,seam or spin he would simply demolish the bowling. Teams would think they were in a good position having dismissed five or six Australian batsmen but then Gilchrist would come in and boundaries seemed to rain in on you. He would butcher teams. It took real brilliance from Flintoff to blunt him in 2005.

Graeme Swann: England

Tests: 18

Runs: 499

Wickets: 62







He used DRS brilliantly, and I don’t mean that as a back-handed compliment. He would bowl around the wicket to left handers spinning the ball away out of bowlers foot marks and used the slider to get lots of lbws. Graeme could also bowl long defensive spells allowing the three seamers at the other end to rest and rotate, but he could also deliver under pressure, taking wickets to win matches on turning pitches. Some people turn to jelly in those situations but he had a strong mind and loved the challenge. That is a great testament to his skills. He was only collared at the end of his career when his elbow gave in.

Ian Chappell: Australia

Tests: 30

Runs: 2,138

Wickets: 6







A good batsman who liked a challenge. He played on the edge and always had to be aggressive. I sensed he needed to pick a fight with someone, whether opponent or umpire, to get his juices flowing. He was an excellent player of spinners. John Snow caused him a lot of problems because he played square on darting the ball into his ribs. His was not a pretty way of batting but it was his way and it worked.

Andrew Flintoff: England

Tests: 15

Runs: 906

Wickets: 50







In 2005 his bowling decimated Adam Gilchrist the world’s greatest batsmen-wicket-keeper by bowling round the wicket to the left-hander. Gilchrist expected the ball to come in, but Flintoff made it go out and being such a big man he hit the deck hard and fast. Andrew bowled fast and made the ball rear disconcertingly at all the Australian batsmen. It was not pure pace. It was pace, lift and movement. It had a big effect psychologically on the opposition and was breathtaking.

Rod Marsh: Australia

Tests: 42

Runs: 1,633





He performed for Australia over a long period. He started against us in 1970-71 and he kept dropping the ball, not necessarily catches, but normal takes. Some of our players christened him Iron Gloves. But he is a great lesson to anyone wanting to be a cricketer. You can improve and make yourself better with hard work and dedication. He did that and he caught the ball from Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee at their best. He also had longevity. A wonderful character.

Stuart Broad: England

Tests: 22

Runs: 702

Wickets: 84







He has a gift for match-winning performances but he also bowls professionally at other times, giving away few runs and chipping in with wickets. His 8 for 15 in 2015 at Trent Bridge is unforgettable but his five for 37 as a youngster at the Oval in 2009 won a deciding Ashes Test and he did it on a flat deck with not much happening for the bowlers. It was the first of many magical spells.

Doug Walters: Australia

Tests: 36

Runs: 1,981

Wickets: 26







Came on to the scene like a whirlwind with two hundreds against England in Brisbane and Melbourne in 1965. At the time it was a mistake to call him the new Bradman. Who could live up to that? Nobody. Dougie smoked a lot, liked a beer or two, was uncomplicated but went out and played some amazing innings. He preferred harder, faster, bouncier pitches at home because he liked to stay on the back foot. He played an amazing innings in 1974 when he scored a hundred in a session against England at Perth, square cutting Bob Willis for six off the last ball of the day to bring up his three figures.

Kevin Pietersen: England

Tests: 27

Runs: 2,158

Wickets: 1







A maverick in a similar mould to Denis Compton. The good captains allowed him to express himself. Sometimes he was outrageously brilliant, other times annoyingly stupid, but the guy had serious talent. He could change matches and I saw him play some unbelievable innings when he took bowlers apart and you need one or two of those players in the team. You can’t have 11 of them or the team would be all out for 40 or 400. He was one outrageous talent and I am glad I saw him bat.

Allan Border: Australia

Tests: 47

Runs: 3,548

Wickets: 4







Beautiful left-hander. Started in a period when Australia were not very good but became a quality player against all types of bowling. He was a tough, hard individual. Alan was not aggressive in life but he was a difficult competitor. When he became captain he had a good cricket brain and a good example of that was going to play for Essex in the mid-1980s. He could watch England’s best batsman, Graham Gooch, at close quarters. He worked out how to position a man at short midwicket because Goochy liked to work the ball on the leg side in the air and that paid off brilliantly for Australia in the 1989 Ashes. Graham had a poor series

Andrew Strauss: England

Tests: 20

Runs: 1,421

Wickets: 0







Give credit where it is due. His captaincy was different to Michael Vaughan but he was very clear thinking about what he wanted and how he wanted the bowlers to bowl. He was methodical where Vaughan had flair. Strauss was a very good batsman, too. He scored runs in key innings for his team in the 2005, 2009 and 2010-11 Ashes series.

Bob Simpson: Australia

Tests: 19

Runs: 1,405

Wickets: 16







In the 1960s openers were taught to stay in with patience and blunt the new ball bowlers, have a good technique and show patience. Once Bob got through the new ball he was an excellent player of spin. He had a wide range of shots and did not have any weaknesses in his technique. He was the best slip fielder I have ever seen. Outstanding.

Graham Gooch: England

Tests: 42

Runs: 2,632

Wickets: 8







He started his career down the order, hanging around the dressing room not knowing who he was going to face when he went out to bat. He found his forte opening, going in first against the new ball coming onto the bat. He played firmly at the ball and could move the score along. He was a terrific player of quick bowling, showing great skill and courage, and a wonderful player of spin.

Ian Redpath: Australia

Tests: 23

Runs: 1,512

Wickets: 0







Played a lot of Test matches going quietly about his business. He was unsung because people focussed on other bigger names in the team at the time but his record was very good. He was sound, sensible and with no fuss got on with scoring runs consistently for his team.