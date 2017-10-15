George Groves vs Chris Eubank Jr is on, a British blockbuster and a fight good enough to grace any decade

George Groves skilfully walked Jamie Cox through a few rounds of top level boxing before ending it cleanly with a short right to the solar plexus in the fourth at Wembley in the old Empire Hall on Saturday night.

Cox was taken from the ring, aching and wondering what had happened and Chris Eubank Jr entered from another corner and stood eyeing Groves from a safe distance of six feet as they confirmed their intention to fight each other in early 2018.

“He did what he had to do,” said Eubank Jr, for once not standing next to his preening and wonderful father. Groves accepted the gentle compliment and nodded at the prospect of fighting Eubank Jr in January, which would be a totally unexpected pleasure in a boxing business that is thriving but delivers very few surprises.

In the ring, Groves, who was defending his WBA super-middleweight title, had fought like a master, a seasoned, hardened, battle-scarred veteran against the green but keen Cox and had connected with the final shot several times in preparation for the moment in round four when he threw it one last time, turned it a bit more and put just a fraction of extra intent behind it to leave Cox out for ten. Only the very best can do that against fighters of Cox’s calibre and Eubank, the dad, would have absorbed the finish with a secret pleasure.

Last week in Stuttgart Eubank Jr was exceptional, knocking out his Turkish opponent with a disdain previously missing from his repertoire and that created the extra interest in the fight at Wembley. Cox was unbeaten in 24 fights, Groves toughened by three defeats in a career threatening to fall short, and the winner of the quarter-final would get Eubank Jr in the semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series. Groves beautifully put in place the dream fight and now a few veterans of the fight game must make it happen and that, my friends, is the real art of the boxing business, the secret black politics at the core of a sport dominated by hidden deals.