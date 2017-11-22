George North to leave Northampton Saints to return to Wales after signing national dual contract

George North will return to Wales from the start of the 2018/19 season after signing a national dual contract to bring an end to a four-year stay at Northampton Saints.

The two-time British and Irish Lions tourist left the Scarlets in 2013 to play for Saints where he won the Aviva Premiership in his first season.

However, a series of injuries, including some high-profile concussions, has stunted his progression across the River Severn and he will return to his native Wales at the end of the current season.

No club has been revealed as the 25-year-old’s destination, with more than one of the Welsh regions thought to be interested in securing his services.

In a statement by the Welsh Rugby Union, North said: “As a proud Welshman, I’m excited to be heading back to Wales. I feel the time is right and the opportunity to sign a NDC, with the benefits that come with it and the support it provides from the national squad set-up, was a great option for me.”

Head coach Warren Gatland, who has championed Wales’ top players returning to the country by enforcing the so-called ‘Gatland’s Law’ which was revoked last month, spoke of his delight at the move.

“It's fantastic George is returning to Wales on a national dual contract,” said Gatland. “Just 25yrs old he is in his prime & will flourish on a national dual contract. It’s great for game here in Wales & we will work with George in coming months to determine which region has best playing environment to suit him.”

North’s return comes after Leigh Halfpenny left Toulon for the Scarlets in order to progress his international career.

The winger, who is currently absent from Wales’ autumn international after a sprain to his posterior cruciate ligament, scored 26 tries in 54 league appearances for Northampton in his four seasons.