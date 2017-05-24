Gerard Pique backs Ernesto Valverde to be new Barcelona head coach with announcement expected on Monday

Ernesto Valverde is well-known in La Liga, but Barca will be a much bigger test: Getty

Gerard Pique has praised Ernesto Valverde, with the 53 year-old set to take over at Barcelona next week.

Valverde left Athletic Club this week after four years in Bilbao, and is expected to be announced as Luis Enrique's replacement on Monday, after the weekend's Copa del Rey final.

And when Pique was asked about his prospective new boss, he was positive about what he'd seen so far.

"Valverde has done a great job at Athletic," said the Spanish international.

"He could be a great option [for Barcelona]."

Saturday evening will be the final game at the Vicente Calderón in Madrid but it will also be an opportunity to end Luis Enrique's trophy-laden spell as manager with one final cup.

And despite crashing out of the Champions League and missing out in La Liga, Pique insisted this season hasn't been a flop for the Nou Camp club.

"Winning the cup is no failure," he said.

"But this isn't the season that he had dreamed of. It doesn't depend on what Real Madrid do, I just think we can aspire to much more."