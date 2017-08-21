Grigor Dimitrov clinches first-ever Masters title with win over Nick Kyrgios in Cincinnati

Grigor Dimitrov clinched the biggest title of his career beating Nick Kyrgios 6-3 7-5 to win the Cincinnati Open on Sunday - and now has his eyes on the US Open.

With three of the 'Big Four' players nursing injuries and Rafa Nadal knocked out in the quarter-finals by Kyrgios, Bulgarian Dimitrov grasped his chance with both hands, winning his first Masters 1000 series event under a broiling hot sun.

A break in each set was enough for the seventh seed to claim his third title of the year and seventh of his career.

"I'm just happy. There's nothing else I can say, honestly," he said. "I'm just happy and I'm humbled to have that trophy in my hands, and especially to win here, my first Masters 1000.

"I always like this tournament. I have played it quite a few times and always thought this can be maybe one of the first ones, and it is the first one."

Dimitrov did not drop a set all tournament, the first player to do so at a Masters 1000 tournament since Novak Djokovic's 2007 win at Miami. He was almost impregnable on serve, winning 52 of his 53 service games.

"Going to the (U.S.) Open, it's for sure a lot of positivity with it," added Dimitrov, a semi-finalist at the Australian Open in January. "But the most important thing now is just to stay grounded, keep on doing the same work, believe in myself, and just prepare the best way that I can for the Open."