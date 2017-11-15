Grigor Dimitrov thrashes David Goffin to reach last four of ATP Finals in London

Grigor Dimitrov thrashed David Goffin at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday evening to earn a place in the last four of the ATP Finals.

Dimitrov, the sixth seed, sealed his second win from two matches with a comprehensive 6-0 6-2 victory over the 26-year-old Belgian.

"You get a few days out of the year that whatever you touch turns to gold and that was the first set," Dimitrov said after the match. "My goal was to reach the weekend, every match is very important to me. I am not here just to participate."

The Bulgarian dominated with his serve throughout against an opponent in Goffin who appeared to be struggling with the same ankle injury with which he battled in his opening victory against Rafael Nadal.

David Goffin appeared to be struggling with an ankle injury (Getty Images) More

Dimitrov rattled through a flawless first set in 27 minutes, losing only 12 points on route, and it took Goffin 48 minutes to win his first game of the contest.