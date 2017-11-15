Grigor Dimitrov thrashes David Goffin to reach last four of ATP Finals in London
Grigor Dimitrov thrashed David Goffin at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday evening to earn a place in the last four of the ATP Finals.
Dimitrov, the sixth seed, sealed his second win from two matches with a comprehensive 6-0 6-2 victory over the 26-year-old Belgian.
"You get a few days out of the year that whatever you touch turns to gold and that was the first set," Dimitrov said after the match. "My goal was to reach the weekend, every match is very important to me. I am not here just to participate."
The Bulgarian dominated with his serve throughout against an opponent in Goffin who appeared to be struggling with the same ankle injury with which he battled in his opening victory against Rafael Nadal.
Dimitrov rattled through a flawless first set in 27 minutes, losing only 12 points on route, and it took Goffin 48 minutes to win his first game of the contest.
And the victory was wrapped up with a powerful forehand winner, leaving Dimitrov top of the Pete Sampras Group with his third match, against Pablo Carreno Busta, still to play.
"It's a special win for me," added the Bulgarian. "My movement was great, I was reading the game really well and believing in my shots. The next thing you know the match is over. I felt I could have played more.
"You have days like that, you work for those days. It is nice when it comes in such an occasion, I am humbled to win that match."
Goffin can still progress to the final four but needs a much better performance when he meets Dominic Thiem in his final group match on Friday.
In the Boris Becker Group, Roger Federer is already through to the semi-finals and will be joined by either Alexander Zverev or Jack Sock.