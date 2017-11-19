Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin: What time is the ATP World Tour Finals final, what TV channel is it on and what are the odds?

What is it?

It's the ATP Finals final between Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin at the O2 Arena in London.

When is it?

It's on Sunday November 19 - ie today.

What time does it start?

It's a 6pm GMT start.

What TV channel is it on?

It will be broadcast live on BBC Two and the Sky Sports red button. Alternatively, you can follow every serve and volley here with Charlie Eccleshare.

Goffin defeated Roger Federer on Saturday Credit: Action Plus via Getty Images

What's the head to head?

The pair have met five times, with Dimitrov winning four of them.

In fact, you do not have to look too far back to when they last met - Dimitrov beat Goffin 6-0 6-2 at this very tournament earlier in the week.

Goffin has had a recent taste of success against Dimitrov, though, beating him in Rotterdam in February.

How have they reached this round?