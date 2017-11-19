Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin: What time is the ATP World Tour Finals final, what TV channel is it on and what are the odds?
What is it?
It's the ATP Finals final between Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin at the O2 Arena in London.
When is it?
It's on Sunday November 19 - ie today.
What time does it start?
It's a 6pm GMT start.
What TV channel is it on?
It will be broadcast live on BBC Two and the Sky Sports red button. Alternatively, you can follow every serve and volley here with Charlie Eccleshare.
What's the head to head?
The pair have met five times, with Dimitrov winning four of them.
In fact, you do not have to look too far back to when they last met - Dimitrov beat Goffin 6-0 6-2 at this very tournament earlier in the week.
Goffin has had a recent taste of success against Dimitrov, though, beating him in Rotterdam in February.
How have they reached this round?
As if clocking up a first victory over Rafael Nadal was not enough, David Goffin continued breaking new ground by stunning Roger Federer at the ATP Finals on Saturday to claim the biggest win of his career and reach the final.
Few gave the willowy world number eight a prayer against the Swiss maestro who had glided through his three round-robin matches unbeaten for the 10th time.
Yet Goffin, beaten in all six prior meetings with Federer, turned the tables to win 2-6 6-3 6-4 and become only the sixth player to beat Nadal and Federer in the same tournament.
He will face fellow first-time qualifier Grigor Dimitrov in Sunday's final after the Bulgarian produced another classy display to beat American Jack Sock 4-6 6-0 6-3.
It was the first time in the tournament's 48-year history that three debutants had reached the semi-finals.
Dimitrov, meanwhile, beat Jack Sock in three sets.
What are they saying?
Goffin:
"Both are really special. It was the first time against Rafa. Then the semi-final, to beat Roger for the first time here in such a big event, big tournament, it was the perfect moment," Goffin, who beat a physically-struggling Nadal on Monday, said.
"It is the greatest win of my career, for sure."
Dimotrov, speaking to Sky Sports:
"Playing the same player twice in a week has never happened to me before but it's just another match, the last of the season and I need to keep on playing. Bring it on."
What are the odds?
- Dimitrov - 4/11
- Goffin - 11/5
What's our prediction?
Grigor Dimitrov should see off Goffin here in straight sets.