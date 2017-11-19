Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin: Live updates from ATP World Tour Finals

6:47PM

That backhand from Goffin really is mesmerising to watch. He takes the ball so early, and uses it to devastating effect on the first point of this game to draw a missed Dimitrov backhand and move up 0-15. Dimitrov then bangs down his first ace of the match - a clean strike down the T - before easing to a hold to 15. Ok, so there will be some comfortable holds!

6:44PM

I would wager that we are going to have very few comfortable service holds this match. Goffin looks in charge at 30-0 before a missed forehand and a double fault has us at 30-30. A couple of big serves follow though, and the Belgian completes the hold.

Good graphic below from the BBC of the six players, including Goffin, to have beaten Nadal and Federer at the same tournament.

6:41PM

Dimitrov 2-3 Goffin* (*next server)

Dimitrov chucks in a couple more loose errors but looks to be on course for a service hold at 40-30. Goffin saves the game point with another brilliant forehand return winner, before Dimitrov does eventually claim his first hold of the match when Goffin nets a forehand and then misses a service return.

6:36PM

Dimitrov* 1-3 Goffin (*next server)

A yelp of frustration from Goffin, as a passive point from him allows Dimitrov to get on top and thunder away a forehand winner up the line for 15-30. A nifty second serve from Goffin though outfoxes Dimitriov for 30-30, before a pair of aces secure the first service hold of the match.

Goffin successfully consolidates the break this time.

6:31PM

Dimitrov 1-2 Goffin* (*next server) - Goffin breaks!

Beautiful ball-striking from Goffin helps him to 0-40 and three more break points. Solid serving from Dimitrov saves the first two, but Goffin takes the third with a stunning crosscourt backhand pass.

That's three breaks of serve in the first three games, and Goffin has won as many games already as he did against Dimitrov on Wednesday.

6:27PM

Dimitrov* 1-1 Goffin (*next server) - Dimitrov breaks back

The first cut to Becks leads Castle to say no more than "Davide Beckham". Anyway, enough mentions of Andrew Castle.

Dimitrov forces a break back point at 30-40 when Goffin nets a forehand, but the Bulgarian sprays a forehand long of his own to waste the opportunity. Dimitrov earns a second one though, and takes it this time as Goffin sends a forehand long.

Slightly nervy start from both men, and we're all square.

6:22PM

Dimitrov 0-1 Goffin* (*next server) - Goffin breaks

David Beckham is in the crowd - Andrew Castle is going to absolutely wet himself when the cameras cut to him. "There's a man who knows a thing or two about bending the ball, and even he will have appreciated that Dimitrov passing shot. Lovely stuff.""

Away from the hypotheticals, Dimitrov makes a sluggish starts and pushes a forehand long to hand Goffin a break point at 30-40. Goffin though can't convert when he returns the favour with a long forehand of his own. No matter though, the Belgian earns a second break point moments later and this time he takes it with a brilliant off-forehand return winner crosscourt. Dream start for La Goff.

Castle meanwhile is patronising the absolute crap out of Goffin in the early stages.

6:16PM

Ready? Play

We're under way...Dimitrov serving first.

Good stat below.

David Goffin vs Grigor Dimitrov for the 2017 ATP Finals title. The first time in the history of the event that neither finalist has reached a grand slam final before #ATPFinals — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) November 19, 2017

6:09PM

Coin toss

Dimitrov wins it and elects to serve.

6:07PM

Omen?

Lots has been made understandably of Dimitrov's 6-0, 6-2 demolition of Goffin on Wednesday, but the stats suggest it may not necessarily have too much of a bearing today.

Tennis stats guru Luca Beck has crunched the numbers and shown that on nine out of the 17 occasions when two players have met in the Round Robin stage and then the final of the ATP World Tour Finals, the loser of the first match has won the second.

That said, not many of those players will have lost the first match to quite such a humiliating extent...

When 2 players meets twice in the same #AtpFinals edition (and the second match is the Final). Waiting for #Dimitrov-#Goffin, 9 times won the loser of the RR match, 7 times the winner #ATPWorldTourFinalspic.twitter.com/ogfVJcUw8v — Luca Brancher (@LucaBeck) November 19, 2017

6:06PM

The players are on court

Warm reception for both, and after a short warm up we'll be under way.

5:30PM

Preamble

Afternoon all,

So, this was unexpected. Today's World Tour Finals final feels a bit like turning up to a party only to discover that the only person you knew going has now bailed.

The absentee from the O2 Arena this evening is of course Roger Federer, who was stunningly defeated in yesterday's semi-final by David Goffin. Legions of 'Fedfans' had bought tickets for today's final in anticipation of seeing their hero, so they may be a little disappointed to be watching the diminutive world No 8 instead.

That said, Goffin should provide some very watchable tennis, and the sport is - or at least should be - about more than just the 'Big Four/Five'. Goffin for his part has already beaten Federer and Rafael Nadal this week - the first man to do so at the same tournament, by my calculations, since Novak Djokovic at this event two years ago - and conjures up delicious angles from the baseline, especially on the backhand side.

That said, Goffin could be forgiven for taking to the court today with a degree of trepidation. Not only does his opponent Grigor Dimitrov lead the head to head between the two players 4-1, but he hammered Goffin 6-0, 6-2 just four days ago in the tournament's Round Robin stage. Goffin on that occasion looked like a man who hadn't slept for about a month, while Dimitrov played with the ease and confidence of a man lording it about on the practice court.

Goffin stunned Roger Federer on Saturday Credit: REUTERS More

Partly, though not entirely, because of Wednesday's mismatch, Dimitrov is the big favourite to win today and claim what would be the biggest title of his career. The Bulgarian has had his best year to date - an Australian Open semi-final and a maiden Masters title in Cincinnati among the highlights - and will finish the year as the world No 3 regardless of the result today. At last, Dimitrov, now 26, seems to be making good on the potential that saw him given the nickname of 'Baby Fed' in his youth.

He is still prone to the odd lapse, including in yesterday's semi-final when he struggled to serve out the match against Jack Sock, but generally his temperament and shot selection has improved dramatically. Linking up with Andy Murray's former hitting partner Dani Vallverdu has been a massive factor in this regard.

My prediction for what it's worth is a Dimitrov win in three sets, with Goffin rallying in the second to force a decider but ultimately falling short.