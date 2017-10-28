Harlequins 41 Worcester 35: Opportunist Danny Care spares Quins' blushes

Harlequins needed Danny Care to be at his opportunist best to save them from an embarrassing defeat against the Premiership’s bottom club and divert attention from the Marland Yarde saga.

Worcester trebled their season’s points tally by claiming two bonus points from a frenetic contest, but it could easily have been all five had Jono Lance and Tom Heathcote not missed six kicks between them.

Their inaccuracy cost Worcester 13 points and with it the chance of a first away Premiership victory since they won at The Stoop in March 2016.

In contract, Marcus Smith and Tim Swiel found the target with all their kicks apart from one bizarre lapse from Smith. The ball wobbled off the tee as he stepped up to kick and, as he had no time to replace it, his only option was to drop kick the ball. He opted to try to run the ball but was pulled back by referee JP Doyle.

From the resulting scrum, Care pounced to score a poacher’s try. The ball squirted out on Worcester’s side, but Care got his boot to it, dribbled ahead and managed to dot the ball down for his 50th Premiership try before the cover defence got to him.

