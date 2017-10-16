Harry Dunlop hitches ride on wave of new syndicates

Trainers are becoming ever more imaginative in a bid to attract owners and the themed syndicate, whereby people share an interest in more than just racing, is now all the rage.

Harry Dunlop, perhaps surprisingly, given that his last mention in the diary was about him falling off his bike in front of the massed ranks of a Boxing Day meet of the local hunt, is among those leading the way with this by forming a cycling partnership.

It will lease a Dutch Art filly for 2018 with the option to continue through to 2019 if she is any good. It is a one-off £1,000 all in for 30 members to include all fees, such as vet, farrier, gallops and puncture-repair kit. The filly’s name, syndicate name and colours – which will be made of Lycra, of course – will be democratically chosen by the partners with a cycling theme.

The deal incorporates organised bike rides next summer, including a hilly one to Watership Down Stud, where the as yet unnamed filly was born, and another to Chantilly in France, which will conclude with a presumably sweaty stable tour of Criquette Head’s yard for those still standing.

If he persists at his present rate and the dearth of good horses in France continues for much longer, Dunlop will probably be champion trainer across the Channel before too long. His little lorry certainly knows its way to all the Paris tracks and, if he has a USP, it is plundering France’s generous prize funds and bonuses.

The syndicate will visit Chantilly Credit: JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP More