Harry Kane set to be rested for League Cup encounter with West Ham

Harry Kane was brought off at the end of Tottenham's win over Liverpool due to fatigue: Getty

Mauricio Pochettino says he will likely rest Harry Kane for Wednesday’s fourth-round League Cup tie at home to West Ham United on Wednesday, but insisted that the free-scoring striker is not injured despite going off holding his hamstring at the end of Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool.

The Argentine said that it was merely tiredness after a hectic schedule, and that is why he will seek to give the 24-year-old a break, after he scored twice against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“He was tired at the end,” Pochettino said. “It was a massive effort, Bournemouth [last week], Real Madrid [on Tuesday] and today. It’s normal he’s a little bit tired. It will not be a problem.

“Maybe, yes [I rest him]. We have many games ahead, Wednesday and then Man United [at Old Trafford on Saturday]. It’s important to know he played two games in the national team before Bournemouth, so a massive effort from him. He’s not a machine, so maybe Wednesday he needs to rest.

“He’s amazing, one of the best strikers in the world.”

Before the game, Kane was one of two Tottenham players to have the privilege of meeting Diego Maradona, along with Pochettino. The Spurs manager had previously played with his compatriot when at Newell’s Old Boys, and still seemed in awe of the football great.

“I saw him before in the manager’s room. It was difficult to let him go because when you’re in front of Maradona you want to speak with him. It was emotional. I hadn’t seen him for over 20 years. For me he was the best player ever in football. And he remembers every single moment we shared at Newell’s. Off the pitch a great, great, great personalty, a great person. I hope to see him tomorrow at the Fifa awards.”