Houston Astros at LA Dodgers in scorching 100 degree heat: several sensational facts about the World Series, and one common mistake

The World Series starts Tuesday in Los Angeles between the LA Dodgers and the Houston Astros. It is forecast to be a scorching hot 100 degrees, making one think a) about Ireland’s footballers sweating buckets at World Cup 1994 and b) that surely this is an absolutely mental temperature in which to play sport? But the story of the World Series is one of bizarre happenings, strange ideas and freaky facts: here’s some of them... and one big no-no.

The Boston Americans (who later became the Red Sox) won the first World Series, in 1903. But the next year, the National League Champions the New York Giants refused to play their American League counterparts, the Boston Americans, because they said that the American League was a joke league.

The series as it is today: National League v American League

The series as it is today: National League v American League

GOAT

Until last year, it looked like The Curse Of The Billy Goat might never be lifted, but the Chicago Cubs finally secured baseball’s greatest prize for the first time since 1908. In 1945, one Billy Sianis, an owner of the Billy Goat Tavern and all-round Subs superfan and general loon, was chucked out of the World Series game against the Detroit Tigers.

Why? Because he had a goat with him. And the goat smelled bad. “Dem Cubs,” declared the ruminant-loving publican as he was ejected. “Dey ain't gonna win no more”.

For a long time, he was right: the Cubs lost the series that year, and never reached it again until 2016, when they won, to lift the curse.

Bill-y Murray: the comic actor reacts to the legendary 2016 win

Sadly, the curse appeared to pass itself on to Cubs fan Hilary Clinton...

Goat-ed: did Hilary Clinton pick up the curse?

The series is no stranger to controversy

It was the touchstone for the most famous fix in sports, the 1919 Black Sox scandal. Eight members of the Chicago White Sox conspired with organised crime bosses to fix the Series.

The fix is in: how the New York Times reported Black Sox Scandal

The implication of beloved hero Shoeless Joe Jackson in it led to one of the great apocryphal lines in American life, when a heartbroken child fan was supposed to have approached him and pleaded: "say it ain't so, Joe."

Shoeless Joe Jackson

Dark matter

Baseball, like any sport, is even more exciting under lights. So it’s weird that the World Series games - even the weekday ones - were contested during the daytime until as recently as 1971. The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Baltimore Orioles were the competitors.

At last...

The Red Sox curse made the Cubs version look like a mere irritation. They famously sold Babe Ruth to the hated New York Yankees, and were made to regret it from 1918 to 2004, when they finally won the series.

Have a cigar: Red Sox owner John Henry holds the 2007 World Series trophy

USA! USA! USA!

Baseball is America's game...

Brief encounter: Josh Reddick of the Houston Astros celebrates after their ALCS win over the Yankees

... which makes World Series a bit of an odd name, does it not?

O Canada: Toronto Blue Jays' Joe Carter celebrates his game winning three-run home run in the ninth inning of Game 6 of the 1993 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies

Only one team not from America has played in it: all hail the Toronto Blue Jays.