Ireland set for landmark three-Test series with Australia next summer

Ireland will face Australia for a three-Test series in the summer of 2018: Getty

Ireland will play their first three-Test series against Australia next year.

Joe Schmidt's squad will face the Wallabies in Brisbane on June 9, Melbourne a week later, and then Sydney on June 23.

"Games involving Ireland and Australia are always great occasions, and this will be an exciting tour," Irish Rugby Union chief executive Philip Browne said.

Australian Rugby Union chief executive Bill Pulver added: "The rivalry between the two nations has grown enormously in recent years, with some memorable encounters.

"With a huge number of Irish expats living in Australia, Ireland will enjoy strong support when they are here for matches in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney."

Ireland have not played a Test in Australia since 2010, but they beat the Wallabies in Dublin three years ago, and again in 2016, both by three-point margins.

Ireland's last victory over the Wallabies in Australia came 38 years ago, when they claimed a 9-3 victory.