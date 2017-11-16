Jack Sock stuns world No 3 Alexander Zverev to make history at the ATP Finals

The American used his power to disrupt his opponent in London: Getty

Jack Sock became the first American to reach the last four of the ATP Finals for 10 years when he stunned world No 3 Alexander Zverev in a firecracker of a match on Thursday.

The world No 9, who barged through the back door to qualify for the London showpiece by winning the Paris Masters, won 6-4 1-6 6-4 to extend his season a little further.

Roger Federer had already won the Boris Becker group, having battled back to beat Marin Cilic earlier to post a perfect round-robin record at the event for a 10th time.

Six-times champion Federer won 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 leaving the stage set for Zverev and Sock to slug it out for the runners-up spot and a semi-final against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

Talk of a possible Federer-Zverev re-match in Sunday's final, after their high-quality duel on Tuesday, was doing the rounds but Sock, nicknamed 'Showtime', was not listening.

The 25-year-old from Kansas looked to have blown himself out when a 4-1 lead evaporated in the decider, but Zverev wobbled when serving at 4-5 and a double-fault followed by a forehand error handed Sock victory.

"That was a rollercoaster of a match for sure, that's been the theme of my last few weeks, hang in there and keep fighting," said Sock, who seemed to be imploding when he received a penalty point at the start of the third set.

The American mixes eye-watering power with a deft touch and it was that combination that disrupted Zverev's game.

Sock broke for a 4-3 lead in the first set and then almost gifted it straight back but recovered from 0-40 with five unanswered points to lead 5-3. Two games later a nonchalant drop shot gave him first blood.

