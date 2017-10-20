Jack Wilshere shows signs of improvement - will Arsene Wenger change tactics to accommodate him?

Jack Wilshere and his bionic ankles got another run out for Arsenal in their 1-0 win over Red Star Belgrade on Thursday evening and drew high praise from pundits and fans alike, with Martin Keown effusing the midfielder is capable of things a "mere mortal could only dream of".

With several under-performing stars and Wilshere's impressive Europa League form, is there a chance he might win a place in the first team? Is Jack Wilshere back?!

Where does Wilshere fit in?

Wilshere is at his best in advanced central areas, as he played against Red Star as the left of the two number 10s in Arsenal's 3-4-3, a tactical system introduced to help stabilise the defence and create two positions behind the central striker. Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have dibs on these roles.

Ozil's poor start to the season should leave his place in jeopardy, meaning Aaron Ramsey, Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck, Theo Walcott and Wilshere must compete for a starting slot alongside Alexis Sanchez.

It would make sense for Wilshere to start as the right-sided attacking midfielder, able to cut onto his favoured left foot and move into the vacant 10 space during attacks. Wenger really seems to enjoy shunting attackers into central midfield roles though and there is every chance Wilshere ends up as the latest experimental partner for Granit Xhaka.

"It's the brilliance of Jack Wilshere." ��



Arsenal's flowing team move from another angle... �� pic.twitter.com/Qp5HZ9KTT9



— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 19, 2017

Wenger is set on a 3-4-3 this season and the team is far more balanced when Mohamed Elneny does the dog work next to the less mobile Xhaka. Wenger has regularly upset this balance by playing the cavalier Ramsey alongside Xhaka and may well see Wilshere as a suitable fit, instead of reverting to a 4-3-3 and playing both Ramsey and Wilshere in their preferred positions.