Jamie Carragher rubbishes rumour that he told Liverpool to sign Dejan Lovren in wake of Tottenham horror show

It has been called "criminal", "calamitous" and the "worst half-hour on a pitch in recent memory". After Dejan Lovren's performance during Liverpool's 4-1 defeat byTottennham Hotspur on Sunday, no wonder Jamie Carragher has been quick to quash rumours that he had a hand in starting the defender's career at Anfield.

It was Brendan Rogers who oversaw Lovren's £20m move from Southampton to Liverpool in 2014, but one Twitter user accused Carragher of recommending Lovren.

It is not the first time that the former England international has had such an accusation thrown his way on social media, and he took to Twitter to clarify the rumours that he had played a hand in brining Lovren to Merseyside.

The Liverpool legend was having none of it, insisting that all he had done was highlight Lovren's exemplary performance against Manchester United on Monday Night Football.

Where has this come from? I get tweeted this all the time! I did a piece on him on MNF when he was outstanding at Old Trafford for Soton!! https://t.co/h36107zAf4 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) 22 October 2017





Both Harry Kane's fourth-minute volley and the second goal smashed in by Son Heung-min came after mistakes from Lovren, who was subbed off at the half hour mark.

Rather than stick with him, Jurgen Klopp chose instead to modify his entire formation - bringing on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to the left wing, shifting Emre Can to right-back and Philippe Coutinho to midfield.