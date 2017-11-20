Jana Novotna, former Wimbledon champion, dies aged 49 after long cancer battle

Jana Novotna was WTA world No 1 doubles and No 2 singles champion - PA

Jana Novotna, the 1998 Wimbledon champion, has died aged 49 after a long cancer battle.

The WTA announced the news this morning, saying she passed away surrounded by her family in Czech Republic.

Novotna, who also became world doubles champion, defeated Nathalie Tauziat in the 1998 final to claim her one grand slam win.

Steve Simon, WTA CEO, said: "Jana was an inspiration both on and off court to anyone who had the opportunity to know her. Her star will always shine brightly in the history of the WTA. Our condolences and our thoughts are with Jana’s family."

