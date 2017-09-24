Johanna Konta relaxed and ready for the remaining weeks of the season after her early US Open exit

Konta is ready to make the best of the remaining weeks of the season: Getty

Johanna Konta’s Grand Slam year ended in a disappointing first-round defeat at the US Open earlier this month, but the 26-year-old Briton is feeling refreshed after taking a break and is ready to make the best of the remaining weeks of the season.

Konta, who will take on Australia’s Ashleigh Barty here on Monday in her opening match at the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open, is currently in seventh place in the qualifying list for the eight places at the WTA Finals, though she insists that making the field for the Singapore finale is not her main motivation.

The world No 7 said she had worked hard to get over her defeat to Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic at Flushing Meadows. “I went home after the US Open,” Konta said. “I actually took a bit of time away from the court. I did a lot of work with yoga and breathing, plus mental and physical work as well.

“It was a tough loss for me in New York so I wanted to make sure it was something that I really learned from and did not catastrophise. I think it’s important to keep things in perspective, as always. I’m enjoying my tennis. I’m feeling motivated to try to make the most out of these last few weeks of the year and to push myself forward.”

So what exactly did Konta feel she had learned from her US Open experience? “Although it’s personal and there’s a little bit that I won’t be talking about, I definitely think it’s very important for me – and I know it is kind of an old tune – to stay in my own process and not step outside of my ‘bubble’ and not to give too much attention to what-could-be and what-if.

“It’s important for me personally to make sure I keep completing those steps and keep just being hungry to grow as a player and a person.”

She added: “Obviously everyone is looking to play for big titles and to achieve a lot of things in the sport, but I’m sure that if you speak to most of the players their motivation is much more than that.

“I’m not playing just for this event here. I’m playing for my life after tennis, to be the kind of person I want to be, how I rise to adversity, how I rise to difficulties. I think for me that’s motivation here.”

While the US Open was a disappointment Konta described this summer’s Wimbledon as “a massive highlight of my career so far”. The world No 7 said that becoming the first British woman for 39 years to reach the semi-finals at the All England Club had clearly raised her public profile.

