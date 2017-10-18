Johanna Konta splits with coach Wim Fissette and will not play again in 2017

Johanna Konta has responded to three months of frustration by parting company with her coach, Wim Fissette. This is the second year running that she has ended her season with a change of coach, after Esteban Carril was dismissed last December.

In a statement, Konta said that the decision had been mutual. But the mood in her camp has clearly shifted from the high point of early July, when she reached the Wimbledon semi-final. Last week, it was confirmed that she would miss out on the WTA Finals in Singapore – the lucrative event for the best eight players of the season - by a mere 185 points.

“After careful thought and discussion, Wim Fissette and I have mutually decided to end our working relationship,” Konta explained. “Things ended very amicably and I wish Wim all the best. We’ve achieved a lot together and I want to thank him for all his patience, hard work and expertise.

“I will be working with my team over the coming weeks to find the right way forward for me and my tennis. The goal is to get a new coach or coaches in place as soon as possible but the focus will be on making the right decision rather than a quick decision.”

After Wimbledon, Konta had seemed to be heading towards a ranking in the world’s top five. Instead, her season ran into heavy turbulence as she struggled on the hard courts that are normally her favourite surface, winning just two more matches – both in Cincinnati – over the last six events of her season.

