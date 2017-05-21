John Terry reveals guard of honour was his idea as David Moyes confirms Sunderland agreed to Chelsea send-off

Terry lifted the trophy at the end of the game: Getty

John Terry’s 26th-minute send-off to end his Chelsea career was his idea, as David Moyes revealed Sunderland agreed to kick the ball out to allow the substitution to go ahead.

The Chelsea captain, who is leaving the club this summer, started his final game before being replaced by Gary Cahill in the first-half, with the time on clock matching the number 26 on his back.

Terry received a standing ovation and a guard of honour as he left the pitch and in his post-match press conference Sunderland boss Moyes said the visitors agreed to kick the ball out for a throw-in to allow the substitution to go ahead at the correct time.

He said: “We knew it was coming and we agreed to put the ball out.”

Terry revealed that Moyes wasn't the only Premier League manager he needed to persuade about his exit, as he negotiated with manager Antonio Conte to play the 26 minutes.

“I had a discussion with the manager – I think he wanted to get the boys that didn’t play on Monday night against Watford and give them a run out. So I kind of negotiated with him to play 26 minutes and come off. It was a compromise between the two of us," he told Sky Sports.

Terry lifted the Premier League trophy along with Cahill before addressing the crowd on what is his final appearance as a Chelsea player at Stamford Bridge.

“Today is one of the most difficult days of my life,” Terry said.

“I've been very fortunate to work with some unbelievable players and managers throughout my career. I'm thankful to every single one of them.

“We all have to thank Roman Abramovich. I'd like to thank him and all the board. He's the best owner in world football.

“I'd like to thank my wife and my kids for supporting me in this amazing journey I've had.

“You are the best supporters in the world, without a shadow of a doubt. You've given me everything. You picked me up when I was down, sung my name when I had a bad game and disappointed you.

“I'll come back here one day, supporting the team for years to come.”