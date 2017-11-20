José Izquierdo's equaliser shares the spoils in lively contest between Brighton and Stoke

José Izquierdo’s second-half equaliser ensured Brighton and Stoke shared a point each at the Amex from a lively contest in which neither side did quite enough to warrant victory.

The 25-year-old Colombian winger, who signed from Club Brugge in the summer, claimed his second of the season when he pounced on a rebound from his own shot on the hour mark to leave Brighton eighth in the Premier League after 12 games with four wins, four draws, four defeats and a goal difference of zero. Middle of the road will do nicely for Chris Hughton’s hard-working side.

Stoke are now unbeaten in their past three games but will reflect on an opportunity missed having been ahead at the break through first-half goals by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kurt Zouma.

It was Brighton who started brightly and built up a head of steam, so Stoke’s opener in the 28th minute came against the run of play. Perhaps therein lies the threat of Mark Hughes’s slightly discordant squad: they can be uninspiring for long spells but have individuals with supreme quality, and this time it was Xherdan Shaqiri who delivered.

The Swiss launched a pinpoint pass from behind the halfway line into Choupo-Moting’s path in the box. The striker brought the ball down with one touch before slamming it into the corner of the net. Lewis Dunk might have been more decisive in his defensive work but it was a well-taken goal - route one football with panache.

The game bumbled towards half-time, then suddenly came alive. First Brighton were denied a clear penalty when Glenn Murray was brought down in the area by Ryan Shawcross, an incident which incensed the usually serene Hughton on the touchline and fired up the Amex crowd.

They were placated just two minutes later, as Davy Propper bounded through several tackles on a determined run. His cross from the right was met by Pascal Gross who bounced an accurate finish inside Lee Grant’s near post.