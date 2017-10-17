Jose Mourinho's lack of adventure away from Old Trafford could cost Manchester United the title, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher has said that Jose Mourinho’s negative tactics could end up costing Manchester United the title.

United played out an uneventful goalless draw with Liverpool on Saturday, with Mourinho’s cautious tactics coming in for plenty of criticism.

His side were happy to sit deep and absorb pressure, with Liverpool boasting 62% possession and taking 19 shots on goal to United’s six.

Mourinho said he was happy with the point after the game, but Carragher said on Monday Night Football that the Manchester United manager could come to regret his lack of adventure.

“First of all I should say I have no problem with what Mourinho did,” Carragher explained.

“He’s always done it, I expected it before the game. Jurgen Klopp said afterwards, Liverpool could never play like that. Maybe his Liverpool could never play like that – my Liverpool did and got results on the back of it.

“I think the criticism will be saved until the end of the season if results in big away games don’t improve and cost them the title.”

Carragher added that United have to start winning big matches away from Old Trafford if they are to have any hope of lifting the title this year.

“His way of late is not working. And I go back to when [Peter Schmeichel] was playing – you had possibly six big games. That’s 18 points,” he added.

“I think with the top six now, that’s 30 points and that is a big part of the season.

“If that doesn’t improve then they will not win the league.”