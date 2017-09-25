Jose Mourinho to avoid FA action following dismissal at Southampton

Jose Mourinho will not face any disciplinary action from the Football Association after he was sent off during Manchester United’s 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

Referee Craig Pawson dismissed the United boss for encroaching onto the pitch in the closing stages of Saturday’s game as he issued instructions from the sideline.

Mourinho took his time in making for the tunnel, shaking hands with Southampton manager Mauricio Pelligrino as well as his own coaching staff.

When asked why he had been sent off after the match, Mourinho said: "I don't know, you have to ask the referee."

The 54-year-old was handed a touchline ban and fined £58,000 for two separate offences in November of last year.

He was sent to the stands by referee Mark Clattenburg during a home match with Burnley, and fined for comments he made about referee Anthony Taylor prior to a game at Liverpool.

But the FA have opted not to take action this time round and won’t be issuing a warning over the Portuguese’s latest sending off.

