Jose Mourinho hits out at 'park the bus' critics as Manchester United put one foot in Champions League knockouts





Jose Mourinho watched his Manchester United side win 1-0 on Wednesday night: Getty Images More

Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United's resolute defending is only considered a "crime" because he does not bleat about injuries like other managers.

Despite being two points off Premier League leaders Manchester City and already on the brink of reaching the Champions League knock-out phase, there is a lingering air of negativity.

Mourinho's tactics were widely condemned after Saturday's drab scoreless draw at Liverpool and things hardly improved in Lisbon, where United again held firm at the back to secure a 1-0 win against Benfica.

It was the ninth clean sheet in 13 matches and the Reds boss cannot understand the negativity surrounding his style.

"Not that I read it a lot, but sometimes when I read the press - not only English but Portuguese - I feel that sometimes defending properly it is seen as a crime," Mourinho said. "But it is not.