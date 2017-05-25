Jose Mourinho refuses to talk Antoine Griezmann as he reveals he's given Ed Woodward his list of summer targets

Antoine Griezmann is Jose Mourinho's top target but he is keeping his cards close to his chest: Getty

Jose Mourinho refused to be drawn on Manchester United's interest in Antoine Griezmann but revealed he has given Ed Woodward his list of transfer targets for this summer.

United secured all-important qualification for the Champions League with the win in the Europa League final, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scoring the goals to see off Ajax in Stockholm.

United are expected to be busy once again this summer with Atletico Madrid star Griezmann Mourinho's preferred target.

Griezmann revealed earlier this week that the chances of moving to Old Trafford are "6 out of 10" before indicating he is "ready to leave" the Rojiblancos.

But when asked specifically about the Frenchman, whose release clause values him at £84million, Mourinho kept his cards close to his chest out of respect for his current club.

"I do not want to talk about Griezmann because that would be disrespectful to his club, Atletico," he told BeIN Sports. "Just how I do not like others talking about by my players, I'm not going to talk about Antoine either."

Mourinho however was more forthcoming on his general plans suggesting that Woodward already knows the targets he is looking for.

"Ed Woodward has my list, what I want, what I would like for more than two months," he told BT Sport. "So now it's up to him and the owners. But I don't care about football for now."

View photos Antoine Griezmann is top of Jose Mourinho's summer shortlist (Getty) More

United endured a difficult domestic season with indifferent form coupled with a raft of injuries eventually condemning them to a sixth-placed finish and outside the all-important top four.

And Mourinho admits that the rollercoaster year was the most difficult of his glittering career.

"We totally deserved the win. I am so happy to see the boys with the crutches with the trophy and now I am on holiday," he added. "I don't want to see any international friendlies, I am selfish. I can't do it.

"For me, enough is enough. It has been a very hard last few months, we were short of numbers.

"Three trophies in one season and the Champions League. I am very happy in my most difficult season as a manager."