Josh Harrop stars for Manchester United as Jose Mourinho's men show youthful verve in Crystal Palace win

And in other news - out of nowhere, flashes of the best Premier League football Manchester United have produced here in nine months: displays of imagination and guile ignited by a 21-year-old who was out of contract as of Sunday night but will not remain so for terribly long, it is safe to say.

Josh Harrop’s hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur under-23s in this stadium on Monday persuaded Jose Mourinho to field him but the Manchester United manager did not foresee what unfolded. The Stockport boy looked utterly uninhibited and if his jinking runs down the left in the games early minutes did not prove that, then the manner of his goal did. Wayne Rooney was unmarked in Harrop’s eyeline as he cut inside the defender Martin Kelly, though he dispensed with that option, executing a shot into the top right hand corner instead.

This, from a boy playing out of position. He will tell you he is a no 10. And one who has attitude, having perfected a celebration routine which points out the name on his back. That’s the part of football that there is no knowing about, of course. When you blood a player, you can never entirely know is there is ice in those veins. That’s what they said about Rooney, granted an ovation and lasting chanting when he left this turf for possibly the last time on 87 minutes. A 16-year-old, Angel Gomes, ran on in his place. It felt like a changing of the guard.

View photos The young striker evaded Kelly and fired home (Getty) More

Rarely has this place needed a moment like Harrop’s 15th minute strike. No-one was fooled by the match programme cover proclaiming this as the ‘Grand Finale’ and no-one imagined the denouement of Jose Mourinho’s first Premier League season in this place being such an irrelevance. But the youngest United side ever fielded in the Premier League - average age: 22 years and 284 days – lacked the weight of expectation. They played like there were enjoying it – helped, it should be said, by an insipid Palace.

When Paul Pogba doubled the lead with four minutes, seizing on Joel Ward’s slip to place the ball between Wayne Hennessey’s legs after a strong run down the left by Jesse Lingard, it was only the third time United had netted twice in the Premier League here this calendar year.

Harrop wasn’t the only source of encouragement on the day when Sir Alex Ferguson marked the 25th anniversary of the club’s 1992 Youth Cup Final win by awarding trophies to that fabled team’s coaches. Another local prospect, 20-year-old full-back Demetri Mitchell, also impressed, lifting a ball which Rooney took down supremely and almost succeeded in hoisting over Wayne Hennessey. He made Kelly look ordinary again with a run to the byline and cross, on 70 minutes.

View photos Mourinho's youthful side played in entertaining style on the final day (Getty) More

Read More