Jurgen Klopp jumps to defence of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and in 'no doubt' about his impact for Liverpool

Mark Critchley
Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled since moving to Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp has come to the defence of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the Liverpool summer signing was criticised following his first start for the club.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had a night to forget in Tuesday’s 2-0 EFL Cup defeat at Leicester City, missing one opportunity to put Klopp’s side ahead and making several clumsy touches.

Klopp was unaware, if not surprised, that Oxlade-Chamberlain’s display was heavily scrutinised after the game, but suggested the former Arsenal player may still need time to adapt and may have felt the effects of a long-standing calf injury.

“Ox had a few really, really good situations and a few unlucky situations. I thought he did really well in the moments when you could see he was trying to adapt to the style of play.

“He had a little problem with the calf, not an injury but a little problem. We all need to get used to this and manage it a little better.

“It was his first game from the start but I can imagine,” Klopp added.

“He didn't play the best game of his life so people probably ask: 'What's the impact he can have?' But I'm not in doubt about this.”

