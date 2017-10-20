Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool aren't '500 miles' behind Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp will see his team’s title credentials come under the microscope again this weekend with the visit to Tottenham and insists they are not as far behind leaders Manchester City as the league table suggests.

Pep Guardiola’s near-perfect start to the campaign featured a 5-0 thrashing of Liverpool and, with just nine games of the season gone by the end of this weekend, City could hold a 12-point advantage over Klopp’s men come Sunday evening.

But the German, whose team enters the weekend in eighth place in the table, is adamant that they can improve on last season’s fourth-placed finish and refuses to even rule out a run at the league title so early in the campaign.

“I don’t compare City with us but I think everyone can see we are not 500 miles away,” said Klopp. “But they fly. It was so far a very decisive day when we lost 5-0. I thought we did OK. Dealing with a 5-0 defeat is not easiest thing, we did well, we didn’t lose confidence but we were not that fluent.

“There was no doubt about it. The way of football they play I would say is not something we are too far away from but to be as clinical as they have been so far? We weren’t.

“That’s the thing. We are still in the race, not with City in the moment because they have I don’t how many points.

“We have all the other things. I don’t say already we should only fight for top-four place. Performance-wise we are a team that should be there, but now we have to get the results.

“We can make steps, from a very good season last year, we can make steps this year. Position-wise I think it should be possible, but difficult with the few points we have given away.

“It is a long season, if we can bring in consistency and be more ruthless and things like this, more clinical in situations because of confidence and all that stuff then we can win games, I would say a lot.”