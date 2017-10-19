Kubrat Pulev: I could have just taken the money and fought Anthony Joshua injured, but that's not me
Kubrat Pulev has revealed that he struggled to make the decision to cancel his world title challenge against Anthony Joshua in Cardiff next week.
He suffered a torn muscle in his right shoulder, which extended to damage in the chest area, but in the end his principles stopped him from taking a pay day against the unbeaten British heavyweight.
The 36-year-old Bulgarian was reportedly due to earn a seven-figure sum for the bout, but has insisted he wants to be at full fitness when he does face Joshua, which he expects will be next year.
Pulev was replaced by Carlos Takam, the IBF's No 3-ranked challenger, three days ago. "I am aware that the news of my injury and the subsequent cancellation of the fight between me and Anthony Joshua for the world title surprised you. It wasn't easy for me to make that decision," wrote Pulev on social media.
"I know that in my position almost everyone would choose to get into the ring in Cardiff, despite everything, and collect a few million. Anyone else, but not me.
"In my life and in my world, it's not all money. I've learned that a man goes into battle to win it.
"I understand that despite the vicissitudes of life, a man should not cheat on his beliefs. Anthony Joshua has to defend world titles against a strong rival and I'm glad he already has one."
Kalle Sauerland, Pulev's promoter, explained: "He wanted to try and train. He spoke to the doctor, and he would have faced serious damage."
Pulev is adamant his chance will come again. "I'm still thirsty for this battle, and I think it's only a matter of time. It is such challenges that make my heart beat hard and feel that I am truly alive.
"We tried everything to repair the injury, but it needed more time. I take it as a sign. If God decided, then that's how it was meant to be. Still, I will be myself, and I will not betray my principles. A few million won't make me richer or happier.
"My wealth is the undying love of the Bulgarian people, from whom I always get strength and inspiration. That gives meaning to everything I do."