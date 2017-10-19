Kubrat Pulev: I could have just taken the money and fought Anthony Joshua injured, but that's not me

Kubrat Pulev has revealed that he struggled to make the decision to cancel his world title challenge against Anthony Joshua in Cardiff next week.

He suffered a torn muscle in his right shoulder, which extended to damage in the chest area, but in the end his principles stopped him from taking a pay day against the unbeaten British heavyweight.

The 36-year-old Bulgarian was reportedly due to earn a seven-figure sum for the bout, but has insisted he wants to be at full fitness when he does face Joshua, which he expects will be next year.

Pulev was replaced by Carlos Takam, the IBF's No 3-ranked challenger, three days ago. "I am aware that the news of my injury and the subsequent cancellation of the fight between me and Anthony Joshua for the world title surprised you. It wasn't easy for me to make that decision," wrote Pulev on social media.

"I know that in my position almost everyone would choose to get into the ring in Cardiff, despite everything, and collect a few million. Anyone else, but not me.

