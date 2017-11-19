Leeds hold on against Garry Monk's Middlesbrough to end losing streak

Leeds held on for a 2-1 win against Middlesbrough to snap their losing Sky Bet Championship run and ensure a miserable first return to Elland Road for former boss Garry Monk.

Pablo Hernandez and Gianni Alioski struck goals in either half and although Britt Assombalonga converted a controversial late penalty for Boro, their march up the table after three straight wins was halted.

Leeds had lost six of their previous seven league games, including their last three at home, but turned in a much-improved display to ease the pressure on head coach Thomas Christiansen.

Monk, who quit as Leeds boss in May, was given a hostile reception and must have felt more aggrieved in the eighth minute when Assombalonga's tumble in the box under Samuel Saiz's challenge was waved away by referee Keith Stroud.

Pablo Hernandez opened the scoring at Elland Road