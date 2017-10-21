Leicester Tigers get their European Champions Cup campaign back on track with big win over Castres

Jonny May grabbed two more tries for Leicester as the two-time European title-winners enjoyed a riotous twilight canter at Castres’ expense to move to the top of Pool Four in the Champions Cup.

Tigers raced to their first try bonus of the season and seven tries in all as they posted their highest score in Europe since a 62-point win over Treviso in 2010-11, before their scoring dried up in the final 25 minutes.

The only low points for Leicester were the sights of Matt Toomua and Ellis Genge limping off – both men hurt in innocuous incidents contesting the ball after a tackle – and the concession of a madcap bonus point to Castres as the visitors’ former Toulon wing David Smith ran in a hat-trick of tries in the closing stages.

Toomua appeared to twist his knee as he dived on a loose ball with Castres replacement Ludovic Radosavljevic in the last minute of the first half, a year to the weekend since the marquee Australian centre had his debut season for Leicester cut savagely short by a knee injury.

And Genge was cheered from the pitch in the 64th minute, after a rampaging performance of nine carries, having hobbled away from a pile-up of bodies with a problem in his left leg.

Man of the match Telusa Veainu also grabbed a hat-trick, outscoring England wing May by one, and the Tongan flyer said: “It was a good all-round performance, the boys played really well, I just had to hold my width and finish it off.”

Fly-half George Ford kicked 17 points for Leicester and said: “Our start was the foundation for the rest of the game, we wanted to start quick and up the tempo, and that comes from the forwards.

“To play off the back of that, we did our best on the inside to give our good finishers the opportunities. We put pressure on ourselves – me, Ben Youngs and Matty Toomua – that if we execute and hold numbers on the inside and play flat, we know we have got guys who can score tries.”