How Lewis Hamilton can win the F1 title today: 2017 world championship permutations
Lewis Hamilton heads into today's United States Grand Prix knowing that he could end the day as a four-time Formula One world champion.
The Mercedes driver has won four of the last five races this season and four of the last five in Austin, so he will no doubt be feeling confident ahead of the 17th race of the season.
With a 59-point lead in the championship and nearest rival Sebastian Vettel failing to finish two of the last three races, it has been a positive period for the 32-year-old since the F1 summer holidays.
Should he win, it will be his team's fourth consecutive title after Hamilton's victories in 2014 and 2015 and Nico Rosberg's title win last season.
How can Hamilton win the title this weekend?
He can only win the title this weekend if he finishes in the top two in Austin.
- If Hamilton wins, he needs Vettel to finish in P6 or lower..
- If Hamilton finishes second, he needs Vettel to finish ninth or lower...
- If Hamilton finishes 16 points ahead of Vettel (on the day) and Valtteri Bottas doesn't win.
Hamilton would be joining an exclusive club if he were to collect championship number four. It is a feat that has only been achieved by four men; Vettel, Alain Prost, Juan Manuel and Michael Schumacher.
'El Maestro' as Fangio was known went on to win five titles, four of those came in consecutive years from 1954-57 while Schumacher went on to lift it three more times as his ruled the track at the turn of the century.
This race may well be the one that gives the Briton his fourth title, or it could be the one where Vettel reminds us why he is one of the best driver's we've ever seen.
Either way, with Hamilton starting ahead of Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen at the Circuit of the Americas, we can expect an exciting evening as the battle for the 2017