How Lewis Hamilton can win the F1 title today: 2017 world championship permutations

Lewis Hamilton heads into today's United States Grand Prix knowing that he could end the day as a four-time Formula One world champion.

The Mercedes driver has won four of the last five races this season and four of the last five in Austin, so he will no doubt be feeling confident ahead of the 17th race of the season.

With a 59-point lead in the championship and nearest rival Sebastian Vettel failing to finish two of the last three races, it has been a positive period for the 32-year-old since the F1 summer holidays.

Should he win, it will be his team's fourth consecutive title after Hamilton's victories in 2014 and 2015 and Nico Rosberg's title win last season.

How can Hamilton win the title this weekend?

He can only win the title this weekend if he finishes in the top two in Austin.