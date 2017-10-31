Liberty Media on collision course with F1's top teams over decision to slash prize money payments

Formula One’s top teams could be on track to lose up to £155m in prize money under proposals drawn up by the sport’s new owners Liberty Media.

Liberty bought F1 for £3.7bn in January and has yet to make any major changes to the sport. It will begin to outline its plan today when it unveils the engine specification it hopes to introduce from 2021. This will be followed by details of its blueprint for the future of F1 which the teams are due to discuss at a meeting in November

Force India team boss Bob Fernley said in September “we’re nine months down the road, you’d have thought we’d have been firming something up a bit more now...at least a skeleton of where we’re going but we’re getting nothing at all.” Haas F1 team owner Gene Haas added “I think everything’s positive but I think now we want to see some concrete plans.”

Although the teams have yet to receive the final plan, Independent Sport has seen a list of proposals for the development of F1 which have been drawn up by Liberty. Some of them could pit it in a head-on collision with F1’s most famous name, Ferrari.

The document was produced over summer and the proposals are listed under the heading ‘Opportunities for future growth’. The first is to “complement free-to-air with competitive pay services.” It dashes fans’ hopes that Liberty will back out of Pay TV deals like the one in Britain where Sky will become F1’s exclusive broadcaster from 2019.

F1 recently announced that it intends to launch its own streaming service next year though Britain is unlikely to benefit as it is believed that Sky’s contract prevents it. The service will will stream F1 directly to subscribers which is known in the industry as going ‘Over The Top’ (OTT) of traditional broadcasters. It is reflected in the second proposal for developing F1 which is to “monetize content across digital platforms, including OTT.”