Liverpool's abject collapse in Sevilla is a big backwards step and could yet have a seismic effect on their season

You could maybe call it Pizjuan-bul for how it reversed a famous comeback, or a revival of Basel 2015 for how Sevilla again exposed Alberto Moreno to also get inside Liverpool heads and so often get the ball into their goal, but the most relevant echoes of the past in the south of Spain on Tuesday were from much more recent matches: the last few weeks.

This 3-3 collapse was a return to a more porous Liverpool, after they had finally shown a bit of resilience by only conceding one goal in four games over the previous month.

It will also see a return of so many questions.

That will be the great frustration of this chaotic match for Jurgen Klopp, even if it was against an admittedly super-spirited Sevilla responding to half-time news their manager Eduardo Berizzo has prostate cancer and puts all this in perspective, and even though the minor consolation from what would otherwise be a good result was that it won’t have too much effect on their aims for ultimately finishing top of the group. It still feels like this will have a bigger effect on the season, because of the sense Liverpool needed the confidence from the defence staying strong to secure a big win when under pressure; to keep that run going; to offer further reassurance to the players that recent training ground work is paying off.

That will be the deeper longer-term frustration for Klopp once the great frustration of the actual result wears off. Ever since the 4-1 evisceration at the feet of Tottenham Hotspur, he has concentrated on really tightening the team’s structure, especially in away games.

They haven’t been any major changes or massive switch in formation, but instead a series of more minor tweaks, trying to ensure a certain level of concentration remains; that there aren’t just the same lapses.