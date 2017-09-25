Liverpool's Sadio Mane apologised over red card challenge, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson reveals

Mane was banned for three games for the challenge and subsequently expressed his sorrow in public: AFP/Getty Images

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has revealed that he accepted an apology from Sadio Mane after the Liverpool forward’s red card challenge saw the Brazilian sent to hospital.

Ederson needed eight stitches to repair facial wounds after being caught by a high boot from a fast-moving Mane during City's 5-0 Premier League win over the Reds at the Etihad Stadium earlier this month.

At the time there were fears Ederson could have suffered serious injury as he received treatment on the field for eight minutes and was carried off on a stretcher.





Mane was banned for three games for the challenge and subsequently expressed his sorrow in public.

“We don't know each other, but I would love to have his number and send him a proper message,” Sane said after the game.

“Honestly, after this incident, I was not OK. I was thinking about the red card, obviously, but we are human beings and we have to be nice to each other.”

Thankfully for Mane, the Brazilian recovered quickly and was back in action in a Champions League game at Feyenoord just four days later.

And he said there are no hard feelings over what was an accidental collision.

Ederson said this weekend: "Yes, I had contact with him. He sent me a message. I told him to stay calm, those things happen on the pitch, it could happen any time. I told him to not worry and wished him a good season."

Ederson, who initially wore headgear when he returned to the field, insists his confidence has not been affected by the incident.

"I ended up having a hard hit in the face but in the same week I was ready to play in the Champions League,” the24-year-old added. “I faced that game full of confidence again, without any fear and happy for the result we achieved."

The clash occurred as Mane, who was sent off for endangering an opponent, chased a bouncing ball and Ederson rushed out of his area. A photograph later released by the player showed the extent of the wounds but they have healed quickly.

"I felt a strong kick. I knew it had been a long cut,” Ederson said.

"I wanted to keep playing but, for medical issues, I couldn't keep playing. I was always conscious, even if I had my face a little bit swollen. After a week it was normal again."