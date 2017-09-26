Liverpool entertaining everyone except their own fans, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool supporters are the only group of football fans who have not been entertained while watching Jürgen Klopp’s side this season.

Liverpool have been involved in several tightly-contested, high-scoring games since the start of the new campaign, most recently the 3-2 win at Leicester City this weekend.

Klopp’s side surrendered a lead to draw 2-2 with Sevilla in their opening Champions League group game and opened their Premier League campaign with a 3-3 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road.

Carragher has now claimed that Liverpool’s unpredictability has made them the neutral’s favourite, but he also believes that the club’s supporters would prefer more composed, comfortable victories.

“They have [become the entertainers of the Premier League],” the former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit said on Monday Night Football. “I think watching Liverpool now is the hottest ticket in town.

“I think if Liverpool are on TV everyone wants to watch, but I think if there's one set of supporters who aren't being entertained by it, it's Liverpool supporters.

“Entertainment for me means you enjoy it. Now I was watching Liverpool in the pub, the game was on, it goes 2-0, it goes 3-1, no one can relax.”

Liverpool’s high-profile defensive problems were on display again in Saturday’s win at the King Power Stadium, which Carragher believes should have been wrapped up more easily.

“Everyone is still on edge because Liverpool at the moment should be killing teams off, but what Liverpool do is give them oxygen, teams think they've got a chance against them because history has shown over the past couple of years they always concede goals.”

Klopp's team return to Champions League action on Tuesday night as they face Russian champions Spartak Moscow in Group E.