Liverpool hit more problems in their bid to sign Ryan Sessegnon as Jurgen Klopp targets five new players

Liverpool have hit yet another hiccup in their summer recruitment plan of five new players as Tottenham have now overtaken them in the race to sign left-back Ryan Sessegnon.

Jurgen Klopp was keen on the Fulham teenager to be a long-term option in that position having been forced to play James Milner there this season such is his lack of faith in Alberto Moreno – the club’s only natural left-back.

But now Spurs are also interested in the 17-year-old, according to The Times, with doubts circulating about whether Danny Rose will still be with them next season after fresh links to both Manchester United and City.

Wales’ Ben Davies capably took over from the injured Rose at the back end of this season when the Englishman got injured and would move up to first choice with Sessegnon as his deputy.

At Spurs, Sessegnon will be able to remain in London and there is also the lure of working with Mauricio Pochettino who has proven his strengths lie with developing young players.

This is the second transfer blow Liverpool have received in a week after RB Leipzig insisted Naby Keita was not for sale.

They are two of five targets Klopp gave his board to try and sign this summer, as he looks to build a squad big enough and good enough to compete in the Champions League – only their second appearance in the competition in eight seasons.

While there have been speed bumps in the Keita and Sessegnon deals, Klopp is increasingly confident of bringing in Hull’s Andrew Robertson after the Tigers were relegated from the Premier League.

Sessegnon is in the middle of a tug of war between Liverpool and Spurs (Getty) More

Defence is a key area that Klopp wants to strengthen and Southampton’s Virgil van Dyke, who is also a target for Manchester United and Chelsea, is another player on his shortlist.

The final name on Klopp’s five-man list is Keita’s RB Leipzig teammate Timo Werner and the German has insisted there is “enough money” to make the signings.

“Money-wise? We have enough money. That's a difference, of course. We don't hide more money then get it when we need it, it's a normal business,” said Klopp.

“We are already pretty much done (on recruitment). Do you think I will sit with (sporting director) Michael Edwards and say 'What do you think? What do we need?' - most of the work is already done.

“Now we have decisions that need to be done, negotiations or whatever. But it's all good and we are prepared and we will see what will work out and what won't.”