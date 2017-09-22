Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah playing 'better than we could have imagined'

Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, has hailed Mohamed Salah's immediate impact at the club since his £38m signing from Roma in the summer.

Salah has scored five goals in eight appearances since arriving at Anfield, despite fears that he would struggle to adapt to the Premier League after a difficult two-year spell with Chelsea.

Though he stopped short at describing the capture of the Egyptian as a bargain, Klopp praised Salah for how he has hit the ground running at Anfield.

“What was it, £38m? I can never say a fee like this was cheap. But he’s a very good player, one we were convinced about. That’s why we did it," he said.

“You could see in the first game at Watford, it as quite difficult. It was really physical and maybe a few people had doubts and thought it would be difficult for him.

“But he played better than anyone could have imagined. He was at Chelsea, but he was a kid there. Now he’s much more mature and everything is better.”

Klopp expected Salah to start well after a full pre-season and the Liverpool manager suggested that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who joined the club on the last day of the transfer window from Arsenal, deserves a similar amount of time to adapt.

“Hopefully [Salah] can stay like this, but I’m not surprised. You should not take things like this for granted.

“He had a whole pre-season, so it’s not settling-in in a minute which people now expect from Ox, he had a pre-season, so it’s no problem for him.”