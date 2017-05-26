Liverpool may need to overpay for Naby Keita as Jurgen Klopp insists club have 'enough money' for five new signings

Liverpool have hit a stumbling block in their attempts to sign Naby Keita from RB Leizpig as Jurgen Klopp lines up five new signings this summer.

The German club, who finished surprise runners up in the Bundesliga to Bayern Munich this season, are desperate to hold onto their stars for next season, with the 22-year-old someone they want to continue with their push.

Keita played a vital role in his debut season at Leipzig with eight goals in 29 appearances which has drawn admiring looks from Klopp.

But the club, who have heavy financial backing, have insisted they have no reason to sell their best players as they prepare to make their Champions League debut next term.

“We have decided that we will not sell any player from our starting line-up,” chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff told The Times.

“Ralf Rangnick [Leipzig's sporting director] told this to our team at the end of the season. We will keep our team together and keep on developing.”

Keita is one of five targets for the Reds, who are looking to build their squad ahead of only their second Champions League campaign in eight seasons.

While there has been a speedbump in the Keita deal, Klopp is increasingly confident of bringing in Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon at left-back and Hull’s Andrew Robertson after the Tigers were relegated from the Premier League.

Defence is a key area that Klopp wants to strengthen and Southampton’s Virgil van Dyke, who is also a target for Manchester United and Chelsea, is another player on his shortlist.

The final name on Klopp’s five-man list is Keita’s RB Leipzig teammate Time Werner and the German has insisted there is “enough money” to make the signings.

“Money-wise? We have enough money. That's a difference, of course. We don't hide more money then get it when we need it, it's a normal business,” said Klopp.

“We are already pretty much done (on recruitment). Do you think I will sit with (sporting director) Michael Edwards and say 'What do you think? What do we need?' - most of the work is already done.

“Now we have decisions that need to be done, negotiations or whatever. But it's all good and we are prepared and we will see what will work out and what won't.”