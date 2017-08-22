Liverpool vs Hoffenheim, Champions League qualifier: What time does it start and where can I watch it?

Liverpool won 2-1 against Hoffenheim in the first leg: Getty

Jurgen Klopp’s side are aiming to qualify for the Champions League group stage after a three-year absence as they welcome Hoffenheim to Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds won 2-1 in the first leg in Germany thanks to a spectacular free kick from 18-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold and an own goal from Havard Nordtveit.

Liverpool are without star player Philippe Coutinho who remains sidelined with a back injury as speculation over his future at the club continues to rumble on.

What times does it start?

Liverpool vs Hoffenheim kicks off on Wednesday 23 August at 19:45 BST.

Where can I watch it?

Coverage starts from 19:00 on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4k UHD.

It’s a big game for…

Georginio Wijnaldum. Yet to score or assist this season, the Dutch midfielder needs to prove his worth in the team in the absence of Coutinho and Adam Lallana. The 26-year-old hasn’t scored away from home in the Premier League but scored six crucial home goals last campaign.

Georginio Wijnaldum in action for Liverpool against Palace at the weekend (Getty)

Best stat…

Klopp’s side haven’t lost in 14 matches against German opposition and, by winning at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena last week, Liverpool achieved what no Bundesliga side could do last season.

Remember when…

Last week’s clash was the first time these two sides have met. This gives us a chance to watch that brilliant Alexander-Arnold free kick again...

Player to watch…

Sadio Mane. Having scored in both Premier League games this season for Liverpool, the former Southampton forward is on red hot form. Despite missing the final month of last season through injury, the Senegalese international was the Red’s joint top scorer in the league. The man to watch on Wednesday.

Sadio Mane has made a strong start to life in the Premier League (Getty)

Form guide…

Liverpool: DWWDWW

Hoffenheim: LWDWLW

Odds…

Liverpool to win: 13/20

Draw: 10/3

Hoffenheim to win: 9/2