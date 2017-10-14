Liverpool vs Manchester United team news, injuries and suspensions
What is it?
Arguably the biggest game of the year. It's Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield.
When is it?
It is today, so Saturday, October 14.
What time is kick-off?
It's the early game, so a 12.30pm start.
What TV channel is it on?
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am.
What does the Premier League table look like?
What is the team news?
Liverpool
Sadio Mane is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury sustained during the international break while Dejan Lovren continues to struggle with injury and remains a doubt. Ragnar Klavan is on standby to step in and partner Joel Matip at the back.
Adam Lallana, Adam Bogan and Nathaniel Clyne are all still injured. Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in competition to start at right-back with Clyne sidelined.
Man Utd
Marouane Fellaini picked up a knee injury during the international break with Belgium and will be sidelined for three weeks.
Paul Pogba is still out with a hamstring injury and Michael Carrick is a doubt, leaving Jose Mourinho short of midfield options.
What are they saying?
Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho...
"These kind of matches, every single moment plays a part. We are playing against a good team with very good players. Form doesn't matter, the moment doesn't matter. It's a match of three points.
"Do I like to go to Anfield? Yes, I love it. Do I like to play against Liverpool? Yes. I like amazing stadiums, the best opponents but the preparation is not different."
Former Man Utd player Gary Neville...
"Anfield away is the ultimate test, mentally and physically with the intensity.
"There's obviously less home grown talent but the atmosphere will be brilliant and it is a game which you dare not lose as a player."
What are the odds?
Liverpool to win 7/4
Draw 9/5
Man Utd to win 8/5
What's our prediction?
It is a bit early for a defining weekend in the title race, but for Liverpool this already looks like a must-win, or at the very least, a 'dare not lose' meeting with Manchester United. A 10-point gap would look ominous with Liverpool needing to retrieve ground having sloppily dropped points with their catalogue of draws. Jose Mourinho will scent blood, but a draw would be a good return for the visitors.
Chris Bascombe's prediction: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0