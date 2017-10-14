Liverpool vs Manchester United team news, injuries and suspensions

Who will emerge victorious - Jose Mourinho (left) or Jurgen Klopp (right)? - Getty Images Europe

What is it?

Arguably the biggest game of the year. It's Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield.

When is it?

It is today, so Saturday, October 14.

What time is kick-off?

It's the early game, so a 12.30pm start.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am.

What does the Premier League table look like?

What is the team news?

Liverpool

Sadio Mane is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury sustained during the international break while Dejan Lovren continues to struggle with injury and remains a doubt. Ragnar Klavan is on standby to step in and partner Joel Matip at the back.

Adam Lallana, Adam Bogan and Nathaniel Clyne are all still injured. Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in competition to start at right-back with Clyne sidelined.

Pick your Liverpool team to face Manchester United More