Luke Rowe: If I break my leg again and my leg shatters I may never walk again
As Team Sky’s road captain – Chris Froome’s eyes and ears in the peloton – Luke Rowe is used to having to stay calm in extremis. Even for him, though, his appraisal of his current situation is next level sangfroid. The Welshman, who broke his right leg in over 20 places jumping into a river on his brother’s stag-do in August, is sitting on a sofa at his home in Lisvane in Cardiff explaining, very matter-of-factly, how the next big crash in his career might mean he never walks again.
“I have a metal rod in here,” he says, running a finger up and down his lower leg. “We’ve had a few discussions about whether to leave it in or take it out. And we’ve decided that we’re going to leave it in; to strengthen the tibia. But if I was to crash and if it was a big one, well, you can imagine… the rod bends, the bone doesn’t. So it would shatter and I would never ride a bike again. Potentially never walk again. I would never have full use of my leg.”
If Rowe is uneasy about that state of affairs, he is doing a pretty good job of hiding it. To be honest, he just sounds excited. Twelve weeks post-op the 27-year-old is well ahead of schedule in terms of his recovery. He is riding a track bike three times a week, he is on the turbo twice a week, and he anticipates he will be back on his road bike early next month. While he does not want to put a date on a competitive return (“because then if you don’t make it you can get quite down”), he admits he has one eye trained on the Commonwealth Games in Australia next April.
Rowe knows he is lucky to be back at all. The events of that fateful day in early August are etched, painfully, into his memory. As best man for his brother Matt – now married to Olympic gold medallist Dani King – Rowe had organised the stag himself. It was 10 days after the Tour de France had ended. Froome had won, again. Spirits were high. The party had flown out to Prague the previous evening and, Rowe admits, had “a big night out”. But he insists he was not feeling the after-effects when he decided to jump into the river the next day.
“I know I know,” he smiles. “You are on a stag-do. People are going to put two and two together and make five and think ‘he was blind drunk swinging from a lamppost or something’.
“But it was a quiet morning. I had organised white-water rafting, we had got our wetsuits on, it was stinking hot… We all said: ‘As soon as we get out to the river, we’ll jump in and cool down’. And it was a case of I jumped into the river here and it was six inches deep, and someone jumped into the river to my right, and someone else to my left, and it was six foot deep.”
Could he not see the bottom? “It was a man-made course to the side of the river and the bottom was painted smooth and black,” he says shaking his head. “It was just unlucky. The group before us had all jumped in.”
I've just got to crack on and if I crash, you know, it would be a horror story and I'd go and stack some shelves
Rowe only jumped from four or five feet, he reckons. “If I told you to jump from four or five foot on to something hard you could do it no problem, right?” he asks. “You just absorb the impact. But with a straight leg… everything shattered. I knew straight away it was bad. I lay on the riverbank and tried to lift my leg and my foot and half my leg stayed where it was and the other half came up.
“But the others didn’t know how bad it was. They thought it was just a twisted ankle. I knew that was b******* but I was best man. And there were 15 or 16 of them. I just said ‘I don’t want to see any of you at the hospital. Please. You’re on a stag. You’ve paid. Just crack on.’”
So that is what they did. While Rowe was taken by ambulance to “a s*** hole” of a hospital in Prague, from which he called his wife Cath, who flew out with a Team Sky doctor to bring him back to Cardiff, the rest of the group – which included dad Courtney – partied on. “They had a great time,” Rowe says with no little pride. “A few stories to tell. It was a great stag in the end for Matt!”
For Rowe, the pain was just beginning. Naturally, he was a little anxious about what his boss might say. But those fears were allayed when he received a text message from Sir Dave Brailsford in the hours that followed (“He didn’t know if I was blind drunk or not. He didn’t even ask. He just said ‘We’ll fix you’).
It was actually after surgery that things hit rock bottom. “The surgeon told me: ‘There’s a good chance you will never ride a bike again’. I just sat on my bed and broke down and cried. It was stand out the worst moment of my life.”
Thankfully things are looking far more positive three months on. Rowe says the support of his wife (“a rock throughout”), his family, his team, his agent Andrew McQuaid, his friends, even people he didn’t know before, has helped him through it. “I got a few unexpected messages from [Arsenal and Wales footballer] Aaron Ramsey,” he smiles. “He broke his leg pretty bad and now he’s back, probably playing better than ever.”
That is Rowe’s goal, too. He may not even have got back on his road bike yet; he may have to retrain muscles he never knew existed; and he may have to carry an 800g metal rod around with him for the rest of his career. But he sees no reason why he cannot return stronger.
“Especially with all this gym and rehab,” he says. “The opportunity is there to work on your weaknesses. I’m fully optimistic. The [metal rod] is not ideal, but if you think about it, the difference between 75kg and 75.8kg. Or 72kg and 72.8kg, it’s a very small percentage…”
And the possibility of that career-ending crash? Rowe shrugs. “I’ve just got to crack on and if I crash, you know, it would be a horror story and I’d go and stack some shelves. No regrets. At the end of the day I jumped into a river. I will do that 100 times again in my life probably. You can’t wrap yourself up in cotton wool. It was just super unlucky.”