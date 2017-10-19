Man Utd ready to hand Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini deal extensions
Manchester United are expected to trigger the option of 12-month extension in Ander Herrera’s contract if protracted talks over a new deal continue to drag on and remain hopeful of persuading Marouane Fellaini to stay at Old Trafford.
Herrera, a £28.8 million signing from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, is eager to remain at the club and United want to secure the long-term future of the Spain midfielder.
But United had hoped to conclude a deal by now and if there is not a significant breakthrough shortly the club are likely to activate the option in Herrera’s contract given that he would otherwise be a free agent next summer and free to talk to foreign clubs in January.
Both parties are thought to be relaxed about the situation but preliminary discussions over a new deal began as far back as last November and accelerated during the summer.
United are also trying to tie Fellaini to a new contract. The Belgium international midfielder is out of contract next summer, with United already having triggered the 12-month option in his deal, but Fellaini’s representatives have rejected the club’s opening offer.
Fellaini had established himself as a first choice over Herrera in the absence of the injured Paul Pogba, who is not due back from a serious hamstring problem until after the international break next month. But Fellaini has since succumbed to injury himself, which has given Herrera a route back into the team.
United’s injury concerns deepened against Benfica in Lisbon on Wednesday, when the club’s 10th win in 12 games this season put Jose Mourinho’s side in pole position to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.
But Marcus Rashford is now a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Huddersfield Town after appearing to injure a knee against Benfica.
Phil Jones should return for the game but as well as Pogba and Fellaini, Mourinho is also without Eric Bailly and Michael Carrick while Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are not yet ready to return.