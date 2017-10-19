Man Utd ready to hand Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini deal extensions

Ander Herrera, the Manchester United midfielder, has yet to commit his long-term future to the club - Anadolu

Manchester United are expected to trigger the option of 12-month extension in Ander Herrera’s contract if protracted talks over a new deal continue to drag on and remain hopeful of persuading Marouane Fellaini to stay at Old Trafford.

Herrera, a £28.8 million signing from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, is eager to remain at the club and United want to secure the long-term future of the Spain midfielder.

But United had hoped to conclude a deal by now and if there is not a significant breakthrough shortly the club are likely to activate the option in Herrera’s contract given that he would otherwise be a free agent next summer and free to talk to foreign clubs in January.

Both parties are thought to be relaxed about the situation but preliminary discussions over a new deal began as far back as last November and accelerated during the summer.

United are also trying to tie Fellaini to a new contract. The Belgium international midfielder is out of contract next summer, with United already having triggered the 12-month option in his deal, but Fellaini’s representatives have rejected the club’s opening offer.

