Manchester City are no longer just part of the Champions League - they are good enough to win it

When Napoli last came to the Etihad Stadium, it was a landmark moment for Manchester City. It was 2011 and after 43 years they were once more competing for the European Cup. For the first time they would hear the Champions League anthem in the flesh and they could consider themselves as part of Europe’s elite.

Six years later, when the men of Naples returned to east Manchester, the club and their fans could think other thoughts. They were no longer just part of the Champions League; they might win it.

There are very few Champions League clubs that could have withstood the opening half-hour they unleashed against Napoli. “Devastating” was the word the Napoli manager,

Maurizio Sarri, reached for to describe the opening exchanges. He thought Manchester City as likely to lift the European Cup as Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Put alongside Manchester City’s other results this season, a 2-1 victory at home might seem almost routine when set aside the five goals put past Liverpool and the seven scored against Stoke on Saturday.

However, Pep Guardiola considered it one of his best victories of his time in Manchester. He interrupted a press conference he conducted in English, Spanish, Catalan and Italian to stress that he never praises the opposition just to be polite. In Bob Paisley’s phrase he does not ‘hand out toffee’.

Guardiola was impressed with Napoli (Getty) More