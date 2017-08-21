Manchester City to turn to Middlesbrough's £20m Ben Gibson if they give up on Jonny Evans

City think they could get Gibson for £20m: Getty Images

Manchester City are on the brink of giving up on Jonny Evans and bidding £20m for Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson instead.

City have identified Gibson as the best alternative to Evans, given his Premier League experience and his qualification as an England-trained player under Uefa regulations. Pep Guardiola believes City need one more centre-back as cover this summer, especially in case Vincent Kompany gets injured.

With 10 days left in the window they have made 24-year-old Gibson their new Plan B, after West Bromwich Albion rejected City’s opening £18m bid for Northern Ireland international Evans. Fear over a potentially spiralling fee for Evans, with West Brom demanding more than £30m, has prompted City to turn to Gibson this week.

Gibson has been subject to Premier League interest all summer but so far Middlesbrough have kept hold of him. Chelsea have a long standing interest but City will be the first big club to make a serious offer.

Gibson is keen to return to the top flight this summer ahead of next year’s World Cup. He was called into Gareth Southgate’s England squad in March this year.