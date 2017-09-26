Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk: What time does it start, which TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

Manchester City are in scintillating form coming into their second Champions League group match.

Tuesday night’s opponents are Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukrainian champions have reached the knockout stage of this competition in three of their last attempts but are a side with a poor away record in Europe.

Pep Guardiola’s men, on the other hand, have been dominant at home – stringing together a run of nine undefeated.

More impressive than that though has been their more recent stretch of games. City have scored 22 goals in their past five games and conceded just once.

City are heavy favourites and it may well be less a case of ‘if’ they claim victory than ‘by how many’.



What times does it start?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm (BST) at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 26 September.

Where can I watch it?

BT Sport 3 and BT Sport 4K UHD will be broadcasting the game.

It’s a big game for…

Kyle Walker. The England full-back admitted this week that he cannot keep up with his left-sided teammate Benjamin Mendy’s “banter” on social media. “If you know me relatively well, I do like a bit of banter,” he said. “He started it! He came for me first. He is just relentless.” With Mendy sitting on the sidelines for this game through injury, you can be sure the Frenchman’s thumbs will be twitching at any hint of a Walker mistake. Walker had better be on his game.

Player to watch…

John Stones. The Englishman has scored three goals in his last three games in this competition – all headers from corners. Can he do it again?

Form…

Manchester City: WWWWW

Shakhtar: WDWWW

Odds…

Manchester City: 1/5

Draw: 13/2

Shakhtar: 12/1