Manchester United 'want' Santos attacking midfielder Lucas Lima in January, according to agent

Manchester United are considering a move for Santos’ Brazilian star Lucas Lima in January, according to his agent.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder is set to become a free agent in January when his contract with the Brazilian club expires.

Jose Mourinho wanted an extra wide attacker this summer but the move failed to materialise, whereas Lima operates centrally, where Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata can also play.

The player’s agent, Luccas Badia, claims that Crystal Palace and Fenerbahce made bids for Lima in the summer in an attempt to beat Europe’s bigger sides to his signing but now his contract is winding down the likes of United, Barcelona and Inter Milan are also interested.

“Inter, Roma and Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Lucas, Manchester United want him” Badia told Turkish newspaper Haberturk. “I think we would be well suited to the Serie A but we will see.

“His contract ends on 31 December and there are many clubs interested but I am not sure what Santos is trying to do.

“Crystal Palace made a €15m offer while Fenerbahce made a €20m bid but for some reason neither has been accepted.”