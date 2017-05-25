Manchester United confident of clinching Antoine Griezmann deal by end of June

Having finally got over the line for the Champions League and lifted two pieces of silverware, the big question for Manchester United is whether any of this can actually lift them up to the next level as a club again - but one plan is already well under way to prove exactly that.

Jose Mourinho and the Old Trafford hierarchy are now confident qualification can clinch a deal for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann by the end of June at the latest, and they are determined to thereby avoid the kind of long public saga that so dominated the summer of 2016 with the eventual signing of Paul Pogba.

The £85m purchase of Griezmann is planned as the first of a series of impact signings, with the very manner of the deal anticipated to set a tone. Completing it swiftly would certainly mean business, and emphasise United had simply got slicker as a business operation, too.

United had hoped for that even before the 2-0 Europa League final win over Ajax in Stockholm on Wednesday, but the very fact they knew Griezmann would not come without Champions League qualification added an extra level of tension to it all. Now that has finally been secured, they are fully confident they can press on with a deal, having already agreed with the forward’s representatives the principles of what is described as a “hugely persuasive” financial package back in January.

That did not mean the deal was done since Griezmann himself still had so much to consider, not least his loyalty to Atletico and especially manager Diego Simeone, as the Spanish club seek to keep him for next season’s first campaign in a brand new home stadium. There was a point around March when Mourinho felt it was going to be so tough to get the French star to Old Trafford that they began to look elsewhere, but Champions League qualification is one of a few elements to have changed that, as well as the likelihood Simeone himself will only stay at Atletico for at best another two years.

United now want to get that done as efficiently and cleanly as possible, and that was why some Old Trafford officials raised their eyebrows when they saw Griezmann so publicly comment on it on French television on Monday night. They felt it threatened to further fuel another overblown saga they want to avoid.

It obviously doesn’t change anything about the transfer and, although United sources maintain there is still much to negotiate, The Independent has been told some of Griezmann’s commercial partners like Beats now so expect the deal to take place that they have began making plans for new advertisements.

United similarly hope such a signing would be a statement that sees other deals quickly follow, in a trend that would follow the pattern of Mourinho’s second seasons at Porto, Internazionale, Real Madrid and twice at Chelsea. The Portuguese does have a proven track record in forensically spotting the flaws in his sides and knowing exactly what types of player need to be signed to fix them.

View photos Mourinho would also like to add Torino striker Belotti (Getty) More

Mourinho wants Torino’s Andrea Belotti to play just in front of Griezmann, although that might involve also paying a buy-out clause of around £85m if they cannot agree a deal with the Italian club, and the chances of that are seen as “50-50”. The signing of Burnley’s Michael Keane is seen as much likelier, with the former United centre-half having said to friends that it is his probable destination.

