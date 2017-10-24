Manchester United don't need to sign Arsenal's Mesut Ozil says Mikael Silvestre

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, who is out of contract in the summer, has been linked with a move to Manchester United in January.

But Mikael Silvestre doubts the German international could cut it under Jose Mourinho, even though they know each other from their time at Real Madrid.

"I think he would have to change his attitude," the formed United defender told beIN Sports. "I think it's mainly when the team lose the ball. The first few seconds in reaction - that's when the coaches want you to get up and try to recover as quickly as possible.

READ MORE: Ronaldo says Messi rivalry is just starting

READ MORE: FIFPro World XI revealed

"Be that man to block and try to stop your opponent.

"And his transitions sometimes, he looks like 'okay we lost the ball now and I've got to run back now because I'm Arsenal', but sometimes it doesn't look like he is interested, so at United he wouldn't last long - especially with Jose."

Ozil has not enjoyed the best start to this Premier League campaign, but he put in a man-of-the-match display in Sunday's 5-2 thrashing against Everton, a playmaking performance where he bagged one assist, one goal and a convincing retort to Silvestre's critique.

But Silvestre also worries that there is already an abundance of creative players at Old Trafford and cannot see where Ozil would fit.

"If you put players into categories, I would put him in with Mkitaryan and Mata, so you already have two players like this," added the 40-year old.

"Technical, good vision, proper playmakers. So why would you sign another? You don't need to pile these types of players."